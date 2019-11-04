Mexico U-17
Finished
0
8
-
0
0
23:00
03/11/19
Estádio Kléber Andrade
Solomon Islands U-17
    U-17 World Cup • Group F
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Mexico U-17
    • Solomon Islands U-17
    • Luna
      90'
    • Le'ai
      89'
    • GesiniHou
      84'
    • Gómez
      80'
    • Gesini
      79'
    • Armas
      77'
    • Ávila
      72'
    • PuenteÁvila
      71'
    • Álvarez
      63'
    • El-MesmariGonzález
      62'
    • LimokiMani
      62'
    • Luna
      58'
    • AlickKanahanimae
      52'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Mexico U-17
    • Solomon Islands U-17
    • MartínezLuna
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Mexico U-17
    • Solomon Islands U-17
    • Puente
      44'
    • Gómez
      33'
    • Álvarez
      2'
