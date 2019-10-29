Paraguay U-17
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    1
    23:00
    28/10/19
    Estadio Bezerra
    Mexico U-17
      U-17 World Cup • Group F
      Group Stage
      • 2nd Half
      • Paraguay U-17
      • Mexico U-17
      • Peralta
        90'
      • OcamposGonzalez
        83'
      • OvelarSegovia
        80'
      • LunaGomez
        72'
      • Torres
        70'
      • Pizzuto
        69'
      • López
        59'
      • NogueraLópez
        59'
      • AlvarezÁvila
        55'
      • GonzálezEl-Mesmari
        55'
      • Melgarejo
        48'
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Paraguay U-17 - Mexico U-17
      U-17 World Cup - 28 October 2019

      U-17 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Paraguay U-17 and Mexico U-17 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gustavo Morínigo or Marco Antonio Ruiz? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Paraguay U-17 and Mexico U-17? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Paraguay U-17 vs Mexico U-17. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
