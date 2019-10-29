Tajikistan U-17
Finished
1
1
-
0
0
23:00
28/10/19
Estádio Kléber Andrade
Cameroon U-17
    U-17 World Cup • Group E
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Tajikistan U-17
    • Cameroon U-17
    • PanzhievAhmadkhon
      90'
    • NongohEba
      83'
    • Dibongue
      82'
    • AmadouHamed
      77'
    • Elmurodov
      73'
    • Elmurodov
      67'
    • Wamba
      59'
    • Rahmatov (P)
      51'
    • Ekoi
      50'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Tajikistan U-17
    • Cameroon U-17
    • LitfullaevKamolov
      45'
    • ZabirovSoirov
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Tajikistan U-17
    • Cameroon U-17
    • Amadou
      16'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Tajikistan U-17 - Cameroon U-17
    U-17 World Cup - 28 October 2019

    U-17 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Tajikistan U-17 and Cameroon U-17 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Zaynidin Rahimov or Thomas Libiih? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Tajikistan U-17 and Cameroon U-17? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tajikistan U-17 vs Cameroon U-17. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment