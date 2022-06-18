U-19 Euro / Matchday 1
MOL Aréna / 18.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/italy-u-19/teamcenter.shtml
Italy U-19
Not started
-
-
Romania U-20
Advertisement
Ad

Italy U-19 - Romania U-20

Statistics

Recent matches

Italy U-19

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
00000
1
00000
1
Italy U-19ITA
00000
1
France U-19FRA
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Slovakia U-19
-
-
France U-19
18/06
Slovakia U-19
-
-
Italy U-19
21/06
Romania U-20
-
-
France U-19
21/06
France U-19
-
-
Italy U-19
24/06

Follow the U-19 Euro live Football match between Italy U-19 and Romania U-20 with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 18 June 2022.

Catch the latest Italy U-19 and Romania U-20 news and find up to date U-19 Euro standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.