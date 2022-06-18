U-19 Euro / Matchday 1
Štadión Antona Malatinského City Arena / 18.06.2022
Slovakia U-19
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france-u-19-1/teamcenter.shtml
France U-19
Advertisement
Ad

Slovakia U-19 - France U-19

Statistics

Recent matches

France U-19

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
00000
1
00000
1
Italy U-19ITA
00000
1
France U-19FRA
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Italy U-19
-
-
Romania U-20
18/06
Slovakia U-19
-
-
Italy U-19
21/06
Romania U-20
-
-
France U-19
21/06
France U-19
-
-
Italy U-19
24/06

Follow the U-19 Euro live Football match between Slovakia U-19 and France U-19 with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 18 June 2022.

Catch the latest Slovakia U-19 and France U-19 news and find up to date U-19 Euro standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.