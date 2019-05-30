LIVE

Nigeria U-20 - Ukraine U-20

U-20 World Cup - 30 May 2019

U-20 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Nigeria U-20 and Ukraine U-20 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 30 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paul Aigbogun or Oleksandr Petrakov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Nigeria U-20 and Ukraine U-20? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nigeria U-20 vs Ukraine U-20. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

