Poland U-20
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    2
    0
    19:30
    23/05/19
    Stadion Widzewa
    Colombia U-20
    U-20 World Cup • Group A
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Poland U-20
    • Colombia U-20
    • Sandoval
      90'
    • ReyesTerán Díaz
      90'
    • PuchaczBenedyczak
      82'
    • AnguloCarbonero
      78'
    • BoguszZylla
      68'
    • CuchoSandoval
      60'
    • WalukiewiczBednarczyk
      54'
    • Alvarado
      48'
    • 1st Half
    • Poland U-20
    • Colombia U-20
    • Vera
      43'
    • Angulo
      23'
    Poland U-20 - Colombia U-20
    U-20 World Cup - 23 May 2019

    U-20 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Poland U-20 and Colombia U-20 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
