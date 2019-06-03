LIVE

Senegal U-20 - Nigeria U-20

U-20 World Cup - 3 June 2019

U-20 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Senegal U-20 and Nigeria U-20 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 3 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Youssouph Dabo or Paul Aigbogun? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Senegal U-20 and Nigeria U-20? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Senegal U-20 vs Nigeria U-20. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

