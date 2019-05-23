Tahiti U-20
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    3
    0
    17:00
    23/05/19
    Arena Lublin
    Senegal U-20
    U-20 World Cup • Group A
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Tahiti U-20
    • Senegal U-20
    • LopyNiang
      82'
    • HeitaaTave
      82'
    • BremondHolozet
      75'
    • NianeN'Diaye
      74'
    • BadjiDramé
      74'
    • ViviTufariua
      63'
    • Sagna
      50'
    • 1st Half
    • Tahiti U-20
    • Senegal U-20
    • Liparo
      39'
    • Heitaa
      34'
    • Sagna
      29'
    • Sagna
      1'
    Tahiti U-20 - Senegal U-20
    U-20 World Cup - 23 May 2019

    U-20 World Cup – Follow the Football match between Tahiti U-20 and Senegal U-20 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bruno Tehaamoana or Youssouph Dabo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Tahiti U-20 and Senegal U-20?
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tahiti U-20 vs Senegal U-20.

        
