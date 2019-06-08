LIVE

USA U-20 - Ecuador U-20

U-20 World Cup - 8 June 2019

U-20 World Cup – Follow the Football match between USA U-20 and Ecuador U-20 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 8 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tab Ramos or Jorge Célico? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between USA U-20 and Ecuador U-20? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for USA U-20 vs Ecuador U-20. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

