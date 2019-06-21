England knocked out of U-21 Euros following Romania defeat

Aidy Boothroyd’s England were eliminated from the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after they fell to a 4-2 defeat against Romania.

It was a must-win game for the Young Lions, who were defeated 2-1 by France in their Group C opener on Tuesday, and Boothroyd made a number changes ahead of the Romania game.

Kieran Dowell came in for the suspended Hamza Choudhury, sent off in that opening loss to France, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Mount, Harvey Barnes and Jonjoe Kenny were in the stead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Foden, Ryan Sessegnon and Dominic Solanke.

The reshuffle seemed to unsettle the England defence, who gave Andrei Ivan a gilt-edged opportunity after just seven minutes but the Krasnodar forward got his bearings wrong and dragged his effort wide.

England monopolised the ball but found themselves a goal down and staring down an early elimination when Kenny felled Florinel Coman and George Puscas dispatched the resultant penalty.

George Puscas of Romania U21, Vlack Dragomir of Romania U21,Tudor Baluta of Romania U21, Florin-Bogdan Stefan of Romania U21, Florinel Coman of Romania U21 celebrate 1-0 during the EURO U21 match between England v Romania at the Orogel Stadium-Dino ManuzzGetty Images

However, a flash of individual brilliance from Leicester man Demarai Gray gave England a flicker of hope but that was extinguished just moments later when Ianis Hagi capitalised on a heavy-footed Fikayo Tomori to re-establish the one-goal lead with a fine strike from distance.

Tammy Abraham, rather surprisingly left on the bench until the 77th minute, again drew England level but Romania, in a position of strength having opened with a 4-1 win against Croatia, held firm before hitting Boothroyd’s men on the break.

Coman hit a quick-fire brace to seal the match; if the first of which owed much to an unconscionable error from Dean Henderson, the second rendered the Manchester United stopper a spectator as the FCSB star fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner.