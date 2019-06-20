Denmark U-21
Finished
0
3
-
1
0
17:30
20/06/19
Dacia Arena
Austria U-21
U-21 Euro • Group B
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Denmark U-21
  • Austria U-21
  • Skov Olsen
    90'
  • Bruun LarsenDuelund
    88'
  • Wind
    88'
  • Jensen
    83'
  • HonsakGrbic
    82'
  • Mæhle
    77'
  • SkovSkov Olsen
    74'
  • StageJensen
    74'
  • Nelsson
    71'
  • LjubicBaumgartner
    67'
  • Skov
    64'
  • KvasinaBalic
    55'
  • Lienhart
    47'
  • 1st Half
  • Denmark U-21
  • Austria U-21
  • Mæhle
    33'
avant-match

LIVE
Denmark U-21 - Austria U-21
U-21 Euro - 20 June 2019

U-21 Euro – Follow the Football match between Denmark U-21 and Austria U-21 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 20 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Niels Frederiksen or Werner Gregoritsch? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Denmark U-21 and Austria U-21? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Denmark U-21 vs Austria U-21. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment