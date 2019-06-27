Spain and Germany set to meet in U21 final after big semi-final wins

Spain actually went behind in their clash with France when Jean-Philippe Mateta coolly slotted home from the penalty spot.

However Spain responded in style as Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal and new West Ham signing Pablo Fornais took control of the game.

Oyarzabal was at the heart of everything good Spain did, scoring one of his own from the penalty spot and being involved in a number of flowing moves.

Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain celebrates his goal during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on June 27, 2019 in Reggio nell'Emilia, ItalyGetty Images

His link-up play with Fornais was magnificent and the pair created a number of chances including a fabulous team goal for the third.

France were unable to respond and their fate was sealed when substitute Borja Mayoral netted the fourth with well over 20 minutes still to go.

In the earlier match Germany came from 2-1 down to stun Romania with two late goals.

Nadiem Amiri of Germany celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal with team mates during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Semi-Final match between Germany and Romania at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on June 27, 2019 in Bologna, ItalyGetty Images

Nadiem Amiri had opened the scoring for the Germans with a fine strike before a double from George Puscas then put Romania level.

A penalty and low strike from Gian-Luca Waldschmidt then restored Germany’s lead before Amiri completed the third brace of the match with a lovely free-kick in stoppage time.