England need adventurous U21s coach, not a school teacher!

England were not good enough. You will always look at the person at the helm. This is the second time a group stage exit has happened under Aidy Boothroyd.

It's been poor from the manager. The role needs an U21 manager who is more adventurous and will get more from the players.

Boothroyd is a school teacher manager in the way he is and the way he presents himself. He is a typical FA man.

It will be interesting how many players who were in the squad go on and become full internationals. That's how you truly measure success in youth football.

If England U21s went on to win the U21 European Championships there were not going to be street parties. People would still have said 'we expected them to win it' because most play in the Premier League.

People would like to see an ex-professional take charge of the U21s who has some managerial credentials. Someone who has also worked as a youth team manager.

Bellingham should be in the U21s - not playing a pub team

Jude Bellingham should never have been in the England squad. He should have been with the U21s this international break. I don't care that he did well against a pub team in San Marino. He should have been learning his trade with England U21s.

He should not have been thrown in straight away simply because Gareth Southgate has been reactive to the press as he's worried about getting stick for not sending him to the U21s. He's the manager, he should be brave enough to make those decisions. Bellingham is 17 years old. He needs to play for the U21s first to learn how international football works.

Bellingham still needs to be learning his trade with players around him of the same ilk. There are good players playing at U21s level and some are better than him in this moment in time. Some are playing regular top Premier League football. He was called up because Southgate was being reactive to the media.

Put him in the under-21s. He could even play for the U20s. There's no rush. You do not have to drag him in from Germany to give him 45 minutes against San Marino.

He could have played three full games in the U21 championships. He would have learnt international football in a real competition, rather than playing in a pub game.

