Croatia U-21 - England U-21

Follow the U-21 Euro live Football match between Croatia U-21 and England U-21 with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Igor Bišcan or Adrian Boothroyd? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Croatia U-21 and England U-21 news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Croatia U-21 and England U-21. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

