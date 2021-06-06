Germany U-21
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
20:00
06/06/21
Stadion Stožice
Portugal U-21
    U-21 Euro • Final
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Germany U-21
    • Portugal U-21
    • Jota
      90'
    • Özcan
      90'
    • ÖzcanStach
      90'
    • Raum
      90'
    • ContéRamos
      86'
    • NmechaJakobs
      85'
    • DorschJanelt
      85'
    • LuísFernandes
      83'
    • WirtzAdeyemi
      68'
    • BerishaBurkardt
      68'
    • 59'
    • VitinhaJota
      59'
    • Braganca
      58'
    • Nmecha
      49'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Germany U-21
    • Portugal U-21
    • MotaLeão
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Germany U-21
    • Portugal U-21
    • Nmecha
      43'
    • Wirtz
      12'
