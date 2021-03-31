Curtis Jones was sent off after scuffling with celebrating Croatia players following England’s elimination from the Under-21 European Championship.

It looked like England were set to secure an unlikely progression to the knockout stages as they led 2-0, with Jones scoring the second.

The Croatian celebrations at the full-time whistle appeared to rile Liverpool midfielder Jones as he escaped the clutches of a member of the England coaching team and ran towards the opposition huddle.

A few England team-mates also got involved, including Jones' ex-Liverpool team-mate Rhian Brewster.

Jones appeared to be left with a bloody nose after the incident and was also shown a red card by the referee.

It is not clear exactly what caused the incident, but England have now failed to advance from the group stage for two successive competitions.

After suffering back-to-back defeats in Group D, the Young Lions knew they needed to win by at least two clear goals and hope that Portugal defeated Switzerland in the other group game played simultaneously.

With Portugal easing to a 3-0 victory, everything was going to plan after Eberechi Eze's penalty and Jones' superb strike looked set to send Aidy Boothroyd's side into the quarter-finals.

But Bradaric stepped up and smashed the ball into the top corner to ensure Croatia progressed to the next stage.

