DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The soccer leagues of the United Arab Emirates and Israel signed remotely on Monday a memorandum of understanding to bolster cooperation, the state-run emirati agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The two countries agreed to normalise relations in August. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)
