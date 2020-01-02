LIVE

Al Fujairah - Ajman

UAE Premier League - 2 January 2020

UAE Premier League – Follow the Football match between Al Fujairah and Ajman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:45 on 2 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Madjid Bougherra or Ayman Al Ramadi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Fujairah and Ajman? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Fujairah vs Ajman. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

