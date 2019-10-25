LIVE

Al Fujairah - Al Ain

UAE Premier League - 25 October 2019

UAE Premier League – Follow the Football match between Al Fujairah and Al Ain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Madjid Bougherra or Ivan Leko? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Fujairah and Al Ain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Fujairah vs Al Ain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

