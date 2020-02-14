LIVE

Kalba - Al Ain

UAE Premier League - 14 February 2020

UAE Premier League – Follow the Football match between Kalba and Al Ain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 14 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jorge da Silva or Pedro Emanuel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kalba and Al Ain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kalba vs Al Ain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

