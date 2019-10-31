LIVE

Sharjah - Al Fujairah

UAE Premier League - 31 October 2019

UAE Premier League – Follow the Football match between Sharjah and Al Fujairah live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:45 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abdul Azeez Mohamed Ahmed Bakr or Madjid Bougherra? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sharjah and Al Fujairah? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sharjah vs Al Fujairah. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

