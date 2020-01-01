LIVE

Sharjah - Al Wahda

UAE Premier League - 1 January 2020

UAE Premier League – Follow the Football match between Sharjah and Al Wahda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:45 on 1 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abdul Azeez Mohamed Ahmed Bakr or Manolo Jiménez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sharjah and Al Wahda? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sharjah vs Al Wahda. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

