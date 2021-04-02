Hatta - Al Dhafra

Follow the UAE Premier League live Football match between Hatta and Al Dhafra with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:45 on 2 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vladimir Vermezovic or Mohamad Kwid? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hatta and Al Dhafra news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hatta and Al Dhafra. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

