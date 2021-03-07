Khor Fakkan - Al Dhafra

Follow the UAE Premier League live Football match between Khor Fakkan and Al Dhafra with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 7 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Caio Zanardi or Mohamad Kwid? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Khor Fakkan and Al Dhafra news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Khor Fakkan and Al Dhafra. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

