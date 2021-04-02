Shabab Al-Ahli - Al Fujairah

Follow the UAE Premier League live Football match between Shabab Al-Ahli and Al Fujairah with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:45 on 2 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mahdi Ali or Nacif Beyaoui? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Shabab Al-Ahli and Al Fujairah news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Shabab Al-Ahli and Al Fujairah. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

