Parma travelled to the game without seven players who had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the last five days. The players were not named, although Parma were able to field most of their regular line-up.

Hernani gave Parma the lead in the 26th minute with a shot which deflected off Udinese defender Samir, who made amends by levelling two minutes later with a header from a corner - his side's first goal of the season.

Football Not a happy homecoming for Tottenham's Bale 28 MINUTES AGO

Parma were their own worst enemies as Hernani missed an easy chance after the break and the visitors then gifted Udinese a second goal.

Jasmin Kurtic gave the ball away to Roberto Pereyra on the edge of the area and the Argentine's cross into was turned into his own goal by Simone Iacoponi.

Yann Karamoh volleyed Parma level after 70 minutes but Pussetto gave Udinese the win with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 88th minute, leaving both sides with three points from four games.

The result also took Sunday's Serie A goal tally to 21 in four games. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Football Schalke apologise to Dortmund teenager Moukoko for fan insults AN HOUR AGO