UEFA and European leagues committed to finishing season - report

With the Coronavirus causing a global sporting lockdown there has been plenty of speculation as to what will happen to the end of the current campaign.

However according to a report from The Independent cancellation of the current season is not on the cards and instead it will be finished.

According to the report the reasons for wanting the season are the same as the Premier League’s namely “sporting integrity; the mass complications that come with ending seasons prematurely and also the knock-on effect on the many jobs connecting to the game.”

UEFA has therefore set up two groups, one to investigate the logistical side of things and the other to look at the financial side.

This is because there are big concerns within the game as to how smaller clubs in particular are going to be able to cope with the massive drop-off in revenue that suspension has caused.

The report also adds that there is a growing expectation that whatever format the latter stages of the Champions League take the final is likely to be played behind closed doors.