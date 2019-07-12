UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Jul 12 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, July 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Shkendija v Nõmme Kalju (1700/1500) Saburtalo v Sheriff (1930/1730) Valletta v F91 Dudelange (2000/1800) HB v HJK (2000/1800) Feronikeli v The New Saints (2045/1845) Crvena Zvezda v Sūduva (2045/1845)
Jul 12 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, July 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Shkendija v Nõmme Kalju (1700/1500) Saburtalo v Sheriff (1930/1730) Valletta v F91 Dudelange (2000/1800) HB v HJK (2000/1800) Feronikeli v The New Saints (2045/1845) Crvena Zvezda v Sūduva (2045/1845)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react