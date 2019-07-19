UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Jul 19 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, July 23 fixtures (CET/GMT) Viktoria Plzeň v Olympiakos Piraeus (1900/1700) Saburtalo v Dinamo Zagreb (1930/1730) PSV v Basel (2000/1800) The New Saints v København (2000/1800) Sutjeska v APOEL (2015/1815)
