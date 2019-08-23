UEFA Champions League Fixtures

UEFA Champions League Fixtures
By Reuters

4 hours ago

Aug 23 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, August 27 fixtures (CET/GMT) Krasnodar v Olympiakos Piraeus (2100/1900) Rosenborg v Dinamo Zagreb (2100/1900) Crvena Zvezda v Young Boys (2100/1900)

