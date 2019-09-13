UEFA Champions League Fixtures

UEFA Champions League Fixtures
By Reuters

27 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Sep 13 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, September 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Olympique Lyonnais v Zenit (1855/1655) Internazionale v Slavia Praha (1855/1655) Chelsea v Valencia (2100/1900) Ajax v Lille (2100/1900) Benfica v RB Leipzig (2100/1900) Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona (2100/1900) Napoli v Liverpool (2100/1900) Salzburg v Genk (2100/1900)

