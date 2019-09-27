UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Sep 27 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, October 1 fixtures (CET/GMT) Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk (1855/1655) Real Madrid v Club Brugge (1855/1655) Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb (2100/1900) Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen (2100/1900) Lokomotiv Moskva v Atlético Madrid (2100/1900) Galatasaray
Sep 27 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, October 1 fixtures (CET/GMT) Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk (1855/1655) Real Madrid v Club Brugge (1855/1655) Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb (2100/1900) Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen (2100/1900) Lokomotiv Moskva v Atlético Madrid (2100/1900) Galatasaray v PSG (2100/1900) Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern München (2100/1900) Crvena Zvezda v Olympiakos Piraeus (2100/1900)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react