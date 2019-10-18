UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Oct 18 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, October 22 fixtures (CET/GMT) Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb (1855/1655) Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen (1855/1655) Manchester City v Atalanta (2100/1900) Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva (2100/1900) Club Brugge v PSG (2100/1900) Galatasaray v Real Madrid (2100/1900) Tottenham Hotspur v Crvena Zvezda (2100/1900) Olympiakos Piraeus v Bayern München (2100/1900)
