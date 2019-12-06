UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Dec 6 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, December 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Napoli v Genk (1855/1755) Salzburg v Liverpool (1855/1755) Benfica v Zenit (2100/2000) Olympique Lyonnais v RB Leipzig (2100/2000) Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Praha (2100/2000) Internazionale v Barcelona (2100/2000) Chelsea v Lille (2100/2000) Ajax v Valencia (2100/2000)
