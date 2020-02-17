UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Feb 17 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, February 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Borussia Dortmund v PSG (2100/2000) Atlético Madrid v Liverpool (2100/2000) Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (CET/GMT) Atalanta v Valencia (2100/2000) Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig (2100/2000)
