UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Mar 9 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, March 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Valencia v Atalanta (2100/2000) RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur (2100/2000) Wednesday, March 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) PSG v Borussia Dortmund (2100/2000) Liverpool v Atlético Madrid (2100/2000)
