UEFA Champions League Fixtures
Mar 16 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, March 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Manchester City v Real Madrid (2100/2000)-postponed Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais (2100/2000)-postponed Wednesday, March 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Barcelona v Napoli (2100/2000)-postponed Bayern München v Chelsea (2100/2000)-postponed
Mar 16 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, March 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Manchester City v Real Madrid (2100/2000)-postponed Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais (2100/2000)-postponed Wednesday, March 18 fixtures (CET/GMT) Barcelona v Napoli (2100/2000)-postponed Bayern München v Chelsea (2100/2000)-postponed