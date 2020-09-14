Sep 14 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, September 15 fixtures (CET/GMT) Dynamo Kyiv v AZ (1900/1700) PAOK v Benfica (2000/1800) Gent v Rapid Wien (2030/1830) Wednesday, September 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Omonia Nicosia v Crvena Zvezda (1700/1500) Qarabağ v Molde (1900/1700) Ferencváros v Dinamo Zagreb (1900/1700) Maccabi Tel Aviv v Dinamo Brest (1900/1700) Midtjylland v Young Boys (2030/1830)
