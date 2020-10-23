Oct 23 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lokomotiv Moskva v Bayern München (1955/1755) Shakhtar Donetsk v Internazionale (1955/1755) Atlético Madrid v Salzburg (2200/2000) Porto v Olympiakos Piraeus (2200/2000) Olympique Marseille v Manchester City (2200/2000) Borussia M'gladbach v Real Madrid (2200/2000) Liverpool v Midtjylland (2200/2000) Atalanta v Ajax (2200/2000)
Football
Premier League Fixtures
Football
Ogu calls for player boycott amid Nigeria unrest
Europa League
Mourinho: Vinicius could play alongside Kane