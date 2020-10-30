Oct 30 (OPTA) - UEFA Champions League fixtures for this weekend Tuesday, November 3 fixtures (CET/GMT) Lokomotiv Moskva v Atlético Madrid (1855/1755) Shakhtar Donetsk v Borussia M'gladbach (1855/1755) Salzburg v Bayern München (2100/2000) Manchester City v Olympiakos Piraeus (2100/2000) Porto v Olympique Marseille (2100/2000) Real Madrid v Internazionale (2100/2000) Midtjylland v Ajax (2100/2000) Atalanta v Liverpool (2100/2000)
