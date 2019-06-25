UEFA Champions League Results
Jun 25 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CET) Preliminary Round - Semi-finals ----------------------------------------------------- Tre Penne (0) 0 FC Santa Coloma (0) 1 Feronikeli v Lincoln Red Imps (20:45) Friday, June 28 fixtures (CET/GMT) v (2045/1845)
