UEFA Champions League Results

UEFA Champions League Results
By Reuters

51 minutes agoUpdated 48 minutes ago

Jun 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Friday (start times are CET) Preliminary Round - Final --------------------------------------------- Feronikeli (0) 2 FC Santa Coloma (0) 1

Jun 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Friday (start times are CET) Preliminary Round - Final --------------------------------------------- Feronikeli (0) 2 FC Santa Coloma (0) 1

0Read and react
0Read and react