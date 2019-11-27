UEFA Champions League Results
Nov 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET) Group Stage --------------------------------------------------------- Zenit (1) 2 Olympique Lyonnais (0) 0 Valencia v Chelsea in play RB Leipzig v Benfica (21:00) Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund (21:00) Slavia Praha v Internazionale (21:00) Lille v Ajax (21:00) Liverpool v Napoli (21:00) Genk v Salzburg (21:00)
