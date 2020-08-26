UEFA Champions League Results

Aug 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET) 2nd Qualifying Round ------------------------------------------------------------ AZ (0) 3 Viktoria Plzeň (0) 1 ....

full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 3-1 Celje v Molde in play Sūduva v Maccabi Tel Aviv in play Qarabağ v Sheriff in play Lokomotiva Zagreb v Rapid Wien in play Ludogorets v Midtjylland (19:30) Dinamo Brest v Sarajevo (20:00) CFR Cluj v Dinamo Zagreb (20:00) Legia Warszawa v Omonia Nicosia (20:00) Young Boys v KÍ (20:15) Celtic v Ferencváros (20:45)

