UEFA Champions League Standings
Sep 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Brugge 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Galatasaray 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 PSG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Tottenham 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 2 Olympiakos 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 3 Bayern München 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Crvena Zvezda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Shakhtar D 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Lokomotiv M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Salzburg 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 2 Napoli 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 4 Genk 1 0 0 1 2 6 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Slavia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 2 Inter 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Barcelona 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Dortmund 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Zenit 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Lyon 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Benfica 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Lille 1 0 0 1 0 3 0