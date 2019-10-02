UEFA Champions League Standings
Oct 2 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 Club Brugge 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 3 Galatasaray 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 4 Real Madrid 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 2 2 0 0 10 2 6 2 Crvena Zvezda 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 3 Tottenham 2 0 1 1 4 9 1 4 Olympiakos 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 2 Dinamo Zagreb 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 3 Shakhtar D 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 4 Atalanta 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 2 Atlético 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 3 Lokomotiv M 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 4 Leverkusen 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 2 Salzburg 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 3 Genk 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 4 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Dortmund 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 2 Slavia 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 3 Inter 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Barcelona 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Zenit 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 Lyon 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Benfica 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Lille 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
