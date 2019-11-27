UEFA Champions League Standings
Nov 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 5 4 1 0 12 2 13 2 Real Madrid 5 2 2 1 11 7 8 3 Club Brugge 5 0 3 2 3 9 3 4 Galatasaray 5 0 2 3 1 9 2 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 5 5 0 0 21 4 15 2 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 17 11 10 3 Crvena Zvezda 5 1 0 4 3 19 3 4 Olympiakos 5 0 1 4 7 14 1 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 5 3 2 0 12 3 11 2 Shakhtar D 5 1 3 1 8 10 6 3 Dinamo Zagreb 5 1 2 2 9 9 5 4 Atalanta 5 1 1 3 5 12 4 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 5 4 1 0 10 4 13 2 Atlético 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 3 Leverkusen 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 4 Lokomotiv M 5 1 0 4 4 9 3 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 10 7 9 2 Napoli 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 3 Salzburg 4 1 1 2 12 10 4 4 Genk 4 0 1 3 4 12 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 2 Dortmund 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 3 Inter 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 4 Slavia 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 2 Zenit 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 3 Lyon 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 4 Benfica 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 9 8 8 2 Valencia 5 2 2 1 8 7 8 3 Ajax 4 2 1 1 10 5 7 4 Lille 4 0 1 3 3 10 1