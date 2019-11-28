UEFA Champions League Standings
Nov 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Thursday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 5 4 1 0 12 2 13 2 Real Madrid 5 2 2 1 11 7 8 3 Club Brugge 5 0 3 2 3 9 3 4 Galatasaray 5 0 2 3 1 9 2 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 5 5 0 0 21 4 15 2 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 17 11 10 3 Crvena Zvezda 5 1 0 4 3 19 3 4 Olympiakos 5 0 1 4 7 14 1 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 5 3 2 0 12 3 11 2 Shakhtar D 5 1 3 1 8 10 6 3 Dinamo Zagreb 5 1 2 2 9 9 5 4 Atalanta 5 1 1 3 5 12 4 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 5 4 1 0 10 4 13 2 Atlético 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 3 Leverkusen 5 2 0 3 5 7 6 4 Lokomotiv M 5 1 0 4 4 9 3 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 11 8 10 2 Napoli 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 3 Salzburg 5 2 1 2 16 11 7 4 Genk 5 0 1 4 5 16 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 2 Inter 5 2 1 2 9 7 7 3 Dortmund 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 4 Slavia 5 0 2 3 3 8 2 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 2 Zenit 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 3 Lyon 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 4 Benfica 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 5 3 1 1 12 5 10 2 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 9 8 8 3 Valencia 5 2 2 1 8 7 8 4 Lille 5 0 1 4 3 12 1