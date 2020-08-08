UEFA Champions League Standings

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Sunday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 6 5 1 0 17 2 16 2 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 14 8 11 3 Club Brugge 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 4 Galatasaray 6 0 2 4 1 14 2 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 6

Aug 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Sunday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 6 5 1 0 17 2 16 2 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 14 8 11 3 Club Brugge 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 4 Galatasaray 6 0 2 4 1 14 2 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 6 6 0 0 24 5 18 2 Tottenham 6 3 1 2 18 14 10 3 Olympiakos 6 1 1 4 8 14 4 4 Crvena Zvezda 6 1 0 5 3 20 3 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 6 4 2 0 16 4 14 2 Atalanta 6 2 1 3 8 12 7 3 Shakhtar D 6 1 3 2 8 13 6 4 Dinamo Zagreb 6 1 2 3 10 13 5 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 6 5 1 0 12 4 16 2 Atlético 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 3 Leverkusen 6 2 0 4 5 9 6 4 Lokomotiv M 6 1 0 5 4 11 3 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 13 8 13 2 Napoli 6 3 3 0 11 4 12 3 Salzburg 6 2 1 3 16 13 7 4 Genk 6 0 1 5 5 20 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 4 2 0 9 4 14 2 Dortmund 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 3 Inter 6 2 1 3 10 9 7 4 Slavia 6 0 2 4 4 10 2 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 6 3 2 1 10 8 11 2 Lyon 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 3 Benfica 6 2 1 3 10 11 7 4 Zenit 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Valencia 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 2 Chelsea 6 3 2 1 11 9 11 3 Ajax 6 3 1 2 12 6 10 4 Lille 6 0 1 5 4 14 1

Football Palmeiras win Sao Paulo state championship in shootout 2 MINUTES AGO

Champions League Frank Lampard: Chelsea 'will be back' after crushing defeat to Bayern Munich AN HOUR AGO