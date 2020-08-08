Football

UEFA Champions League Standings

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Sunday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 6 5 1 0 17 2 16 2 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 14 8 11 3 Club Brugge 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 4 Galatasaray 6 0 2 4 1 14 2 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 6

Aug 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Champions League on Sunday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 6 5 1 0 17 2 16 2 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 14 8 11 3 Club Brugge 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 4 Galatasaray 6 0 2 4 1 14 2 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 6 6 0 0 24 5 18 2 Tottenham 6 3 1 2 18 14 10 3 Olympiakos 6 1 1 4 8 14 4 4 Crvena Zvezda 6 1 0 5 3 20 3 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 6 4 2 0 16 4 14 2 Atalanta 6 2 1 3 8 12 7 3 Shakhtar D 6 1 3 2 8 13 6 4 Dinamo Zagreb 6 1 2 3 10 13 5 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Juventus 6 5 1 0 12 4 16 2 Atlético 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 3 Leverkusen 6 2 0 4 5 9 6 4 Lokomotiv M 6 1 0 5 4 11 3 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 13 8 13 2 Napoli 6 3 3 0 11 4 12 3 Salzburg 6 2 1 3 16 13 7 4 Genk 6 0 1 5 5 20 1 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 6 4 2 0 9 4 14 2 Dortmund 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 3 Inter 6 2 1 3 10 9 7 4 Slavia 6 0 2 4 4 10 2 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 6 3 2 1 10 8 11 2 Lyon 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 3 Benfica 6 2 1 3 10 11 7 4 Zenit 6 2 1 3 7 9 7 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Valencia 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 2 Chelsea 6 3 2 1 11 9 11 3 Ajax 6 3 1 2 12 6 10 4 Lille 6 0 1 5 4 14 1

Football

Palmeiras win Sao Paulo state championship in shootout

2 MINUTES AGO
Champions League

Frank Lampard: Chelsea 'will be back' after crushing defeat to Bayern Munich

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Messi helps Barca sink Napoli to reach last eight

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On